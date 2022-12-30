Police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Longueuil

Longueuil police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl last seen in Longueuil on the evening of Dec. 26. Police believe she could be in danger.

Anaely Burn Talavera is five feet one inch tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blond hair, brown eyes and speaks French.

Police say she could be Vieux-Longueuil, Brossard and in Longueuil and Montreal metro stations.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact 911 immediately.