Police searching for missing girl, 14, last seen in Longueuil

Anaely Burn Talavera, 14, went missing in Longueuil on Dec. 26. Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911. Anaely Burn Talavera, 14, went missing in Longueuil on Dec. 26. Police are asking anyone who sees her to call 911.

