Police searching for missing elderly man suffering from dementia

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old man suffering from dementia.

Police say Erick Antoine Guerrier was last seen Monday night around 5:30 p.m. in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie area and was moving slowly on foot.

He is a Black man with a slim build, white hair and brown eyes who speaks French.

He wears a dark grey mid-length coat, black boots and a black vinyl hat with earflaps.

"He is reportedly suffering from dementia, has an infection in one eye and may be disoriented," police said in a news release. "Investigators have reason to fear for his health and safety."

Those who see Guerrier are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.