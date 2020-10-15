SOREL-TRACY, QUE -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public's collaboration to find an octogenarian man, who has been missing since last Tuesday in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec.

Jacques Dumas, 84, was last seen around noon at his residence on George St., not far from the shores of the St. Lawrence River. He is believed to be travelling on foot, and his relatives say they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Dumas, a white man who speaks French, is 5'8" and weighs around 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

It is not known how he was dressed at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Jacques Dumas is asked to call 911.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2020.