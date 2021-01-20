MONTREAL -- Montreal police are searching for a 32-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 19.

Erickson Alphonse was last seen that evening at 9:30 p.m. leaving the medical facility where he was receiving treatment. Police said they have reason to fear for his safety due to his medical condition.

Alphonse was wearing a black tuque with a logo on it, a black coat with no hood, black jogging pants and black and white Nike shoes.

He stands 5'6, weighs 155 lbs, is a Black male with brown eyes and hair and speaks French and Creole.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.