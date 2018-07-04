

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Dmitro Grabovatskiy was last seen in the area of Hochelaga St. and Highway 25 on July 2 at around noon. Police said Grabovatskiy is in a vulnerable situation and without medication could become disoriented and stop drinking and eating.

Grabovatskiy stands 5’6 and weighs 140 lbs. He’s white with long brown hair and a sparse beard. He has blue eyes and speaks Russian but little French or English.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.