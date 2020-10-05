MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 25-year-old man who went missing on Oct. 4.

Samuel Xavier Urquilla-Lara was last seen that day at 10 a.m. in the Ville-Marie area. His family said they haven't heard from him since, which is unusual. Police said they have reason to fear for his safety.

Urquilla-Lara stands 5'8 tall and weights 220 lbs. He is Hispanic and has brown eyes and hair.

He was wearing a white sweater at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.