The SPVM is asking for the public's help regarding an incident that took place on Monday evening in the Sud-Ouest.

A four-door Sedan stopped near a woman walking on Workman St.

A man then came out of the vehicle and shoved the woman inside.

The vehicle then drove off, turning west on Notre Dame St.

Police said the woman and man may have known each other, but there is no missing person's report with anyone that matches her description.

She's between 20 and 30 years old, has long, dark hair, wears a black jacket, white sweater or coat, and black pants.

The man is also between 20 and 30 years old, about six feet tall, has short, bristly black hair, and wears black Bermuda shorts.

His shoes are also black, with white soles.

The Sedan didn't have hubcaps, but had rust and other damage.

It was an older model.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Montreal Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.