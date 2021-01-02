MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 48-year-old man who was last seen in Rimouski on New Year's Day.

Marc Saucier was last seen at 9 a.m. leaving his vehicle, a black 2012 Volkswagen Passat with license plate number Z51 HYB.

Police said they believe he could be in either the Rimouski or Quebec City regions. His family said they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Saucier stands 5'10, weighs 194 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip to the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.