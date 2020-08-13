Advertisement
Police searching for 36-year-old woman last seen near a Montreal hospital
Published Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:07AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 13, 2020 9:16AM EDT
Police are searching for 36-year-old Gabrielle Brisebois, who was last seen near a Montreal hospital on Aug. 10 around 9 p.m.
Gabrielle Brisebois has white skin, pale brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5"5, weighs approximately 130 lbs, and was wearing white and black leggings with black sandals at the time of her disappearance, police say.
Brisebois' loved ones are worried for her safety as they say she made disturbing comments before she went missing.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or visit their nearest police station.