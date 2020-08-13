MONTREAL -- Montreal police are searching for a 36-year-old woman who was last seen near a Montreal hospital on Aug. 10 at around 9 p.m.

Gabrielle Brisebois has white skin, pale brown hair and brown eyes. She stands 5"5, weighs approximately 130 lbs, and was wearing white and black leggings with black sandals at the time of her disappearance, police say.

Gabrielle Brisebois, 36 years old, was last seen on August 10 near a hospital in Montreal. She made some comments that are worrying and her family fears for her safety. Thank you for sharing. #SPVMhttps://t.co/LqfKEd2sXJ pic.twitter.com/kjmN84T3K3 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 13, 2020

Brisebois' loved ones are worried for her safety as they say she made disturbing comments before she went missing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or visit their nearest police station.