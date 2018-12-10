Featured Video
Police searching for 22-year-old woman who disappeared after 911 call
Police are looking for 22-year-old Emine Caglayan, who went missing after placing a 911 call on Sat., Dec. 8, 2018. (Photo: Laval police)
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 8:25AM EST
Laval police are asking for the public’s help locating Emine Caglayan, a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Saturday night.
Caglayan called 911 that night saying something that led police to fear for her safety.
Her car was found at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday morning in Pierrefonds.
Caglayan is Caucasian and speaks French. She stands 5’10 and weighs 170 lbs.
She has brown hair and eyes and has tattoos on her right arm and left forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Laval police info-line at 450-662-4636 or 911 and reference case number LVL 181209 002.
