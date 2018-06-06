Police searching for 14-year-old who may be in bad company
Oceanne Dinardo, 14, left home in Ahuntsic around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and has not been seen since. (CTV Montreal)
Montreal police are appealing to the public to locate a teen who left home in Ahuntsic on Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since.
Oceanne Dinardo, 14, may have fallen in with the wrong crowd and could be in danger, her family said.
She was last seen wearing a red camisole and jeans, and is known to frequent the downtown area.
She stands 5'5, and weighs 125 lbs.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
