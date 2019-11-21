MONTREAL -- Montreal Police have released a video of two men, who are seen ambling up to a downtown restaurant, dousing the façade with accelerant, and then lighting it up. The suspects then casually stroll away.

The arson occurred on Apr. 1 at 2:15 am.

Police say the business is located on de Maisonneuve Boulevard near Peel Street, but to protect the owners, would not disclose the name of the restaurant.

Description of suspects

The first man is of average height, has an athletic build, and walks with a limp. He was wearing a dark coloured, hooded sweatshirt and black running shoes.

The second suspect is tall and has a big build. He was wearing a light coloured, hooded jacket with a black zipper, and light coloured shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects, is asked to call 9-1-1, or go to any police station.

You can also call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133, or consult the Info-Crime website.