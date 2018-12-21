Featured Video
Police search for taxi driver involved in hit and run
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 21, 2018 7:47AM EST
Montreal police are investigating a hit and run that involved a taxi driver.
Police say the taxi driver hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Bleury St. and De la Gauchetiere St. around 4 a.m. Friday, then drove off.
The victim was a man in his 40s. He was taken to hospital with upper body injuries.
