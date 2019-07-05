

CTV Montreal Staff





A 23-year-old man is now in stable condition after being stabbed Thursday.

According to police, a man appearing to be in his thirties attacked the victim at the corner of Drummond St. and Ste. Catherine St. around 10 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in critical condition, and on Friday morning he was in stable condition with injuries to his upper body.

Investigators are expected to look at security video to try and determine what happened.

No arrests have been made.