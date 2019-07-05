Featured Video
Police search for suspect in downtown stabbing
Traffic cones surround a pool of blood from a man who was stabbed on Thursday July 4, 2019 (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gregoire)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:17AM EDT
A 23-year-old man is now in stable condition after being stabbed Thursday.
According to police, a man appearing to be in his thirties attacked the victim at the corner of Drummond St. and Ste. Catherine St. around 10 p.m.
Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital in critical condition, and on Friday morning he was in stable condition with injuries to his upper body.
Investigators are expected to look at security video to try and determine what happened.
No arrests have been made.