GRANBY, QUE. -- Police are trying to locate a young man – potentially armed – who they think participated in an event that could be connected to the world of narcotics in Granby.

Investigators were conducting field searches on Friday morning to locate the suspect, aged 20.

They said they had received information in the evening that a vehicle linked to the event was found in Shefford, a municipality located a 20 minutes’ drive from the site of the event.

Police think the man might be dangerous, given that he was armed. They're asking the population to be vigilant and to dial 911 if they see a suspicious person in their area.

Police first searched a large wooded area until nightfall with the help of the provincial police (SQ) intervention tactical group and a dog handler.

It was a “major operation,” according to Guy Rousseau, a spokesperson for the Granby police department.

The events took place around 3:30 p.m. on Long St. at the corner of Denison St. West, Rousseau said. When the police arrived, several people were at the scene, some of whom “had” firearms. However, no shots were fired.

“Did the suspects point a gun at the police? I do not have the authorization at this time to give you this information,” Rousseau said.

Several suspects quickly fled, but two of them were arrested in the area: a 16-year-old teenager and a 20-year-old man.

“There is still one we are looking for,” said Rousseau, specifying that “others” could be involved.

The teenager is known to police and remained detained at the Granby youth centre overnight. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday. Police asked for him to be charged for assault with a weapon on a peace officer, robbery, conspiracy and pointing a gun.

The other suspect was not known to police. He was released on a promise to appear on the same charges. He will be back in court on Dec. 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2020.