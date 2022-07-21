Police search for missing teens last seen in Montreal

Police search for missing teens last seen in Montreal

Hailee McComber, 17 (left), and Mya Jack, 15 (right) were last seen on Cote-Vertu Blvd. in Montreal on July 19. (SQ) Hailee McComber, 17 (left), and Mya Jack, 15 (right) were last seen on Cote-Vertu Blvd. in Montreal on July 19. (SQ)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to resume normalcy after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon