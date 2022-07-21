Police search for missing teens last seen in Montreal

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to locate two missing teenagers last seen in Montreal.

Hailee McComber, 17, and Mya Jack, 15, were last seen on Côte-Vertu Boulevard on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Police say both girls are from Provost, Que., were on foot and could still be together.

McComber is 5'4", weighs 100 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Jack is 5'5", weighs 108 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket, gray leggings and red shoes.

The girls' families have reason to fear for their health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at 1-800-659-4264.