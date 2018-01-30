

CTV Montreal





Montreal police want to talk to a man concerning a sexual assault that took place in October.

The victim was walking to her building at Sherbrooke St. and Park Ave. when a man approached her and began to harass her.

The woman told the man to leave her alone but her followed her, entered the building after she did, and then sexually assaulted her. He then ran off.

Police say the man they are looking for is considered a witness to the events that took place at 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2017.

He is described as a black man around 20 years old with a muscular build. He stands about 1.77 m tall and weighs 80 kg (5'10", 175 lb).

He has short black hair, dark eyes, and spoke English without an accent.

He was wearing a white and blue shirt, blue jeans that were riding low, and blue Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Info Crime at 514-393-1133.