Featured Video
Police search for driver who deliberately ran over woman
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 8:53AM EDT
Quebec City police are looking for a driver who deliberately ran over a woman with his car.
The attack happened Wednesday evening on Berrouard St. in the Quebec City borough of Beauport.
The 30-year-old victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Police said the man and the woman were arguing before he got in his car and deliberately drove into her, before he fled to the south.
Officers said the man will face charges of assault with a weapon once they locate him.
