Montreal police are looking for three men who set fire to an SUV Wednesday morning.

The arson attack happened at 10:55 a.m. and was caught on camera. The car was parked in front of 9855 De L'Esplanade Ave.

The surveillance video supplied by police shows three men walking around the red 2018 Dodge Journey, opening its doors and trunk, and pouring liquid from a jerry can.

The video supplied by police is edited since at one point the men are beside the car, pouring liquid, and two seconds later another car has popped into the area and one of the men has moved to look around the corner.

Seconds later one of the men sets the car on fire and the liquid immediately explodes into flame, knocking one man to the ground and blowing the roof and skylight off the vehicle.

The three men then run off.

Police say the three suspects were all dark-skinned men in their twenties who likely have burns to their hands and faces.

The car had Ontario licence plate BXNL 193.

Anyone with information is urged to call 9-1-1 or to place an anonymous call to Info Crime at 514-393-1133.