Police say suspicious package in Alma residence poses no threat
A suspicious package investigation that kept police on their toes for hours Wednesday in Alma, Quebec ended with confirmation that the object posed no threat to the public.
An extended security perimeter was deployed in the evening in the municipality of Saguenay--Lac-Saint-Jean, where a suspicious package had been spotted in a residence around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers thought that a person may be in the residence, located on avenue du Pont Sud, but it was later confirmed that the building was unoccupied.
The intervention ended around 1:30 a.m. Thursday when experts were able to confirm that the package did not pose a security threat.
The investigation is ongoing.
The details of the circumstances that led the police to this location are not known.
Despite the expanded security perimeter, few evacuations were required near this residence which is located near an industrial area.
Avenue du Pont Sud, which is actually Highway 169, was closed to traffic between de la Croix St. and Route du Lac Ouest.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 7, 2021.
