Police say suspect in Sainte-Therese college lockdown was underage, had toy gun

A suspect was identified and met by investigators in the case of a lockdown at Collège Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Thérèse northwest of Montreal.

Local police say no firearm was involved and that the suspect is cooperating.

The individual arrested, a Sainte-Thérèse resident, is a minor. He has never entered the school, according to police.

He allegedly "wandered the streets on the outskirts of the college with an object that could easily be mistaken for a long gun," but it was in fact "a toy gun," a press release states.

A police operation was launched Friday near Collège Lionel-Groulx because of a possibly armed individual. Students and staff of the college were confined inside the building for nearly four hours.

No one was injured.

Police are reminding the public that "the purchase, transportation and handling of a toy that could be considered a weapon should always be done in a safe manner in public places."

