MONTREAL -- Montreal police say an innocent bystander was injured after a shooting outside a Saint-Leonard cafe Thursday afternoon.

Around noon police were called to the intersection of Jean-Talon Street and Des Angevins Street for reports of possible gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a man who had been injured in the upper body "by shards" following the shooting outside the Sorrento cafe. He was sent to hospital but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police say.

Montreal police officers investigate a shooting outside a cafe on Jean-Talon Boulevard on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Billy Shields/CTV News)

At least one bullet casing was found at the scene. Police initially reported the incident as a drive-by shooting, but at 5:15 p.m. the latest information from police indicated the suspect was on foot.

Police believe the intended target of the shooting fled the scene, as did the suspect. Police have not made any arrests and did not release any information about the suspect's description.

The investigation continues.