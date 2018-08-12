

CTV Montreal





Police and recovery teams pulled the body of a missing 23-year-old man from the river where he disappeared in Rawdon, near Lanaudiere on Saturday night.

The man was swimming with friends in the Pontbriand Lake when he went under the water and didn't surface.

Local firefighters began searching around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, assisted by divers from the Surete du Quebec.

An SQ spokesperson said alcohol, as well as inexperience swimming, factored in the man's death.

The area where he was swimming, near a dam, isn't normally considered dangerous, according to the SQ.