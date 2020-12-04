MONTREAL -- A young man lost his life in an accident on Thursday evening, in Saint-Hyacinthe, Monteregie, about an hour east of Montreal.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, and the driver has been arrested.

MRC des Maskoutains police were called to go to Rang Point-du-Jour shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The driver was arrested because alcohol and speed could be involved in the accident, the Surete du Quebec reported.

"It was a vehicle with two people on board which exited the road in a curve, then rolled over," says SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The passenger, a 27-year-old man from Saint-Hyacinthe, was ejected by the force of the impact. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The 23-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving after a blood test.

An investigation is underway and charges could ensue, said Tremblay.

The speed limit on that stretch of road is 90 km/h.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.