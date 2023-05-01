Police say 90-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by scooter in RDP

Montreal police say a 90-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a scooter Monday evening.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in Riviere-des-Prairies.

According to police, the scooter was heading east on Perras Boulevard when it collided with the pedestrian near the intersection with 42nd Avenue. The pedestrian was sent to hospital with an upper-body injury.

The 39-year-old driver of the scooter was treated for shock.

Police are investigating the collision.