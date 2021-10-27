Advertisement
Police say 52-year-old cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Lachine
Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021 10:19AM EDT
file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
MONTREAL -- A cyclist is fighting for her life in hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Lachine, Montreal police say.
Around 7:20 a.m. police received a 911 call about 52-year-old woman who was involved in a collision with a vehicle near the intersection of Notre Dame Street West and St. Pierre Avenue.
The car was heading westbound on Notre Dame when it struck the cyclist near the intersection, according to Const. Manuel Couture.
The woman was sent to hospital in critical condition.
Police say they are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.