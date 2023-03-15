Police say 11 injured after head-on collision between minivan, large truck in the Beauce

A minivan and a 53-foot truck were involved in a head-on collision in the Beauce region Wednesday afternoon, leaving 11 people injured.

There is an undetermined number of children among the injured, police said.

Six of those injured were seriously hurt and police say some of those are considered to be in critical condition.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Beatrice D’Orsinville told CTV News the collision took place about 4 p.m. on Route 112, just east of Route 276.

It is a two-lane section of the highway with one lane in each direction.

D’Orsinville said there were six people in the minivan and five people were in the cab of the truck.

The ages of the victims were not known early Wednesday evening.