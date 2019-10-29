MONTREAL - Gunfire rang out in St-Michel on Tuesday night, police said.

The SPVM responded to reports of gunshots heard near the corner of Cremazie Blvd. and Henri-Brien St. around 7:30 p.m.

Officers did not find any suspects, or injuries, but did find cartridges from fired bullets.

SPVM tactical squad was called to the scene, and a perimeter was erected.