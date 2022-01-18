A major police standoff is underway in Laval after a man reacted badly to being served some papers by bailiffs on Tuesday afternoon.

Two bailiffs arrived outside an apartment on Laurentides St., near Sand St., just before 1 p.m., said Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara.

It isn't yet clear what kind of notice they were serving the resident, a man, she said, but he reacted badly.

"He was very unhappy," Beshara said.

He didn't make any threats, she said, but seeing his reaction, the bailiffs moved a distance away to call police for help finishing their job.

"They didn't want any fight or anything, so they said 'We're going to call the cops and we're going to intervene with the cops," she said.

When police arrived, the man barricaded himself in his apartment and remains there as of 6 p.m. He is alone inside.

Nobody has been injured and the man has not threatened anybody, nor is it clear whether he has access to a weapon, Beshara said. However, as per protocol, police are trying to make contact with him and ensure the situation is under control.

There's a major response set up on the street, with firefighters, mental health responders and others.

This is a developing story that will be updated.