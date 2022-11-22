Police reopen 1997 cold case of missing Quebec woman, setting up command post

Police released a photo and two composite sketches of a woman from Levis, Que. who went missing in 1997 after reopening the cold case this week. (Source: Levis police) Police released a photo and two composite sketches of a woman from Levis, Que. who went missing in 1997 after reopening the cold case this week. (Source: Levis police)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon