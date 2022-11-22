Police reopen 1997 cold case of missing Quebec woman, setting up command post
Police in the Quebec City area are reopening a cold case of a woman who went missing in the late 90s and are setting up a command post in Laval, Que.
Pierrette Bouffard was last seen on Jan. 9, 1997, in the St-Romauld sector of Lévis, Que.
Lévis police said Tuesday that information recently obtained from the Laval police service "allowed the file to be reopened."
"According to this information, a woman matching the description of the missing person was seen at the Cité de la Santé in Laval between 2016 and 2019 by an employee who is also part of the family of the missing person," police said in a news release.
Laval police are setting up a command post at the Cité de la Santé hospital in Laval at 1755 Boul. René-Laennec from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the hopes of solving the case.
Police also released Tuesday a facial composite of the woman who went missing at age 40. She is now 66 years old.
Bouffard is described by police as a white woman with blue eyes, grey, wavy hair, with "good" teeth, five feet four inches tall, and weighing approximately 142 pounds. She was wearing long black or brown leather boots and a nylon blue coat.
Anyone with information about Bouffard's whereabouts is invited to meet with investigators at the site. They can also contact police at 418-832-2911 or via the confidential line at 418-835-5436.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | 'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Court filings show why Colorado Springs shooting suspect changed his name as a teenager
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.
TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.
Toronto
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four people killed in head-on collision near Peterborough, Ont.
Four people are dead after a head-on collision near Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Leaking sewage in Hamilton Harbour went undetected for 26 years
The cause of the leak comes from a hole in a combined sewage pipe, the city says, and as a result, 50 or so Hamilton residences have been flushing directly into a storm sewer leading into the harbour.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Moncton's homeless community, residents react after man found dead outside Moncton City Hall
Codiac Regional RCMP says the body of a man with no fixed address was found inside a public washroom steps from Moncton City Hall just after midnight Tuesday.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
London
-
Head-on collision near Tillsonburg sends one to LHSC trauma unit
An early afternoon head-on collision near Tillsonburg, Ont. sent two people to hospital, with one taken by air ambulance to the Victoria Hospital trauma unit in London, Ont.
-
'We had no choice': Surgeries at Children’s Hospital cut back by 50 to 70 per cent
The region’s largest children’s hospital is taking extreme measures in the face of surging capacity and a triple-threat of respiratory viruses hitting children. Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre told CTV News London it has begun reducing surgeries by between 50 and 70 per cent, only performing the most critical.
-
Teen girl charged after stabbing incident at downtown London high school: Police
A 15-year-old girl has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred at H.B. Beal Secondary School on Monday, London police said.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Sudbury chocolatier avoids disaster with help from her friends
A recent flood at Huckleberries Chocolatiers in Sudbury came at the worst possible time: the busy Christmas shopping season.
Calgary
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Calgary police officer charged with assault in on-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault in connection to an on-duty incident that saw force used on a woman while she was handcuffed.
-
Dog missing following Calgary break-and-enter
Calgary police are investigating a break-and-enter in a northwest community and the case of a missing dog.
Kitchener
-
Soaring costs are causing some families to reach a tipping point
A new survey is shedding light on the impact of rising costs.
-
How a first-in-region piece of equipment is changing patient care at Cambridge Memorial
It’s a medical first in Waterloo region and Wellington County.
-
Police identify victim killed in crash near Mitchell, Ont.
The driver killed in a crash near Mitchell, Ont. Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Mathew Kuilboer of London, Ont.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 18-year-old dies after stabbing in Surrey high school parking lot
A teenager has died after being stabbed in the parking lot of a Surrey high school Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Former Canadian Air Force member found guilty of possessing 'horrific' child pornography
A former Canadian Air Force member from British Columbia has been convicted of possessing child pornography a judge described as "on the outer edge of depravity" and sentenced to 18 months in jail.
-
California resident who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
Edmonton
-
Man who admitted to murdering woman, toddler in western Alberta sentenced to life in prison
Those close to a young Alberta woman and her baby who were murdered by their next-door neighbour say they are now scared of strangers and out-of-the-blue phone calls, which remind them of the day of their loved ones' deaths.
-
$50K offered for help to arrest man wanted in Edmonton 'mass shooting event'
A first-degree murder suspect who has evaded Edmonton police for more than eight months now has a bounty out for information leading to his arrest.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured in Ponoka crash: RCMP
A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a driver Tuesday.
Windsor
-
-
22-year-old man turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run crash: Windsor police
Windsor police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash.
-
‘No question’ protecting Canada’s border relies on Windsor police: POEC inquiry testimony
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino testified Tuesday at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa.
Regina
-
Ottawa approves Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan
Saskatchewan's industry carbon pricing plan has been approved by the federal government.
-
'Call to call to call': Regina paramedics dealing with increase of 2.6K ambulance calls in 2022
Paramedics in Saskatchewan, particularly in the province’s two urban centres, are feeling the effects of a significant increase in call volumes this year.
-
City's budget proposal includes mill rate increase of 9.33 per cent over two years
A mill rate increase of 4.67 per cent in 2023 and 4.66 per cent in 2024 is part of the City of Regina’s first-ever multi-year budget proposal.
Ottawa
-
Flu positivity in Ottawa jumps above 20 per cent: OPH
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a major jump in the testing positivity for influenza in the city.
-
Tenants in Russell, Ont. worry sharp rent increases will force them to move
Tenants of a Russell, Ont. building were shocked to learn the sharp increase to their rent is allowed because of an exception announced by the Ontario government in 2018.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Saskatoon
-
'It's time for a change': Mother of homicide victim says health system failed her daughter
Cathleen Balon says she was going to take her daughter Nykera Brown to a detox centre in Moose Jaw on Tuesday November 15 to help her with addictions she’d been struggling with for over five years.
-
'The smell of death': Saskatoon rendering plant apologizes for pile of pigs left outside
A Saskatoon rendering plant is apologizing for a pile of pigs that were left outside its business on Monday.
-
Sask. teachers' union wants input on centralized online learning
More than a month after the province announced plans to create a centralized online school system, the provincial teachers' union wants answers.