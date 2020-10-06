MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) pulled two bodies out of the water after a car went into a lake off of the shores of a Montreal borough on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Lac-St-Louis in Lachine. SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said the people inside the vehicle were a man and a woman likely aged between 25-30 who have yet to be identified. Their bodies have been taken to hospital, where their deaths were confirmed. Investigators will try to find identification on them.

The incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening near the corner of 34th and St-Joseph Blvd.

A witness said they heard a noise and saw a car teetering on the edge of the water before going in. He also said a young man jumped in to the water to try and open the doors before it submerged.

"I was sitting in my car facing Lac-St-Louis," the witness said. "At about 6:30 I heard a loud noise, fairly loud, which obviously took my attention and saw almost in front of me... A car that had started to go over the embankment."

The witness added that the car sunk "in 20-30 seconds at the most -- it did not stay above water that long."

Police had completed their search by around 1 a.m. and say that for now, a possible cause of the event was a "false manoeuvre."