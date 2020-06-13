Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
? Police pursue armed suspect in Stanstead, Que. after gunshots reported
A 42-year-old suspect is in custody following a police manhunt triggered by reported gunshots in Stanstead Que., on Sat., June 13, 2020. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)
MONTREAL -- A major police operation is underway in Stanstead, Que. after reports of gunshots.
According to the Surete du Quebec Twitter account, police officers in the community east of Montreal are searching for a 42-year-old man who is armed.
The search has been underway for several hours following reports of gunshots in the small town near the Vermont border.
"It's petrifying, my three year old son is sleeping upstairs, I don’t know if it’s safe to go to bed,” one resident told CTV News. "Nothing like this has ever happened before, it’s a small town, everyone knows everyone.”
At 8 p.m. the City of Stanstead asked residents to stay home.
“There are currently police operations in the Stanstead territory,” they said in a statement. “We don't have much more information than you do but as a precaution and for everyone's safety, we ask that you stay home and stay calm.”
Several residents said roadblocks had been set up and paramedics and police vehicles are present near Curtis Rd.
- With files from The Canadian Press