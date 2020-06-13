MONTREAL -- A major police operation is underway in Stanstead, Que. after reports of gunshots.

According to the Surete du Quebec Twitter account, police officers in the community east of Montreal are searching for a 42-year-old man who is armed.

The search has been underway for several hours following reports of gunshots in the small town near the Vermont border.

"It's petrifying, my three year old son is sleeping upstairs, I don’t know if it’s safe to go to bed,” one resident told CTV News. "Nothing like this has ever happened before, it’s a small town, everyone knows everyone.”

Opération policière en cours, région de Stanstead. Coups de feu entendus, homme de 42 ans armé et recherché, non localisé. Demeurez à l'intérieur. Description: 1m78, porte jeans bleus, coton ouaté noir, casquette noire. Si vu communiquez au 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/SGF2I7uchy — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) June 14, 2020

Opération policière en cours, région de Stanstead. Coups de feu entendus, homme de 42 ans armé et recherché, non localisé. Demeurez à l'intérieur. Si vu communiquez au 9-1-1. — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) June 14, 2020 Ongoing police operation in the Stanstead area. Gunshots were heard. Police is looking for an armed 42-year-old man. Call 9-1-1 if you saw him. Stay indoors. https://t.co/32CiUGEgSH — USConsulate Montréal (@usconsmontreal) June 14, 2020

At 8 p.m. the City of Stanstead asked residents to stay home.

“There are currently police operations in the Stanstead territory,” they said in a statement. “We don't have much more information than you do but as a precaution and for everyone's safety, we ask that you stay home and stay calm.”

Several residents said roadblocks had been set up and paramedics and police vehicles are present near Curtis Rd.

- With files from The Canadian Press