MONTREAL -- As Quebec shatters records for COVID-19 cases, those who plan to hold rallies, parties or other gatherings are being warned: the police will be more numerous than usual during the holidays and some promise to be not very tolerant.

"There will be additional personnel who will be deployed in the field in order to respond to calls for a health decree, and we also have the necessary agility to adjust our workforce to needs," said Quebec City police (SPVQ) spokesperson David Pelletier.

Police officers who find violations will have a zero-tolerance attitude with regard to citizen gatherings, said Pelletier.

Two weeks ago, Premier Francois Legault and the president of the Association of Quebec Police Directors Robert Pigeon announced that the time for police officers to issue warnings was over.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) Sergeant Ann Mathieu also confirmed that there will be an "additional increased presence" during the holiday season.

Although they are counting on "raising people's awareness," Mathieu was clear: "Anyone who deviates from the health measures in place is liable to receive a statement of offence."

The ticket, which can be issued on the spot, is steep: $1,546 including fees.

In Montreal, where mayor Valerie Plante encouraged residents to cancel Christmas parties in the last few days, the SPVM declined the interview request from The Canadian Press, explaining that it was in support of its public health department.

Last week, Montreal police officers received 530 calls related to the application of the Public Health decree and submitted 353 tickets.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 24, 2020.