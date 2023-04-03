Police probe suspicious deaths north of Montreal of two people who knew each other

Quebec provincial police are investigating after the bodies of two people in their 40s were discovered in separate locations in a community 80 kilometres north of Montreal.

Police are not releasing details about the relationship between the two victims but say they knew each other and that their deaths are suspicious.

They say police received a call Friday night from a resident of Ste-Julienne, Que., who expressed concern about a male friend whom they hadn't heard from in a while.

Police say they found a seriously injured 46-year-old man in his home who died not long after being transported to hospital.

They say their investigation led them the next day to an uninhabited residence in the same community, where they found the body of a 48-year-old woman.

Investigators and forensic teams are attempting to shed more light on what happened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 3, 2023.