Police pay a visit to thousands of Montreal seniors in effort to prevent elder abuse

Thousands of Montreal seniors got a knock at the door this past month to see if they were isolated and in need of support.

Montreal police (SPVM) say Thursday marked the end of its door-to-door campaign, coinciding with the World Day Against Elder Abuse.

Now in its fourth year, the "Visit a Senior" operation sees police officers, CIUSSS representatives and community workers visit people who may be abused or need health and social services, said the SPVM in a release.

This year, it says over 300 people went door-knocking to visit over 4,800 people—3,000 of whom were over age 65.

Depending on the situation, they offered food aid, access to a helpline or friendship service, and help to get to appointments, among other supports.

In 2019, nearly 6 per cent of seniors living at home in Quebec reported being mistreated in the past year, according to a 2019 provincial report on elder abuse.

"With the aging of the population set to accelerate over the next few years, elder abuse is a major public health issue that needs to be tackled collectively," said Marick Bertrand, regional coordinator specializing in the fight against elder abuse at Montreal public health.

Last month, the province began deploying the Elder Mistreatment Helpline (LAMAA) in all regions of Quebec.

The line serves as a gateway for anyone who is experiencing or witnessing abuse and wants to be directed to the right resource.

The telephone service is available seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 1 888 489-2287.