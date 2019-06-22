

Montrealers may have been rushing to get out of town for the long weekend on Friday and Saturday, but the police were also out on the roads in force.

Surete du Quebec spokesperson Daniel Thibaudeau said the police were doing their annual crackdown on unsafe driving.

“Mostly we’re looking for impaired drivers, speeders and those that are still using their cellphones at the wheel,” he said.

Over the past few years the numbers of injuries from road accidents during the Fete Nationale and Canada Day long weekends have gone down, but deaths have risen. Since 2014 63 people have died during accidents over those weekends, with 14 people dying in 2018.

“There are 14 families last year where we had to knock on their doors and announce that someone was deceased,” said Thibodeau. “It breaks lives, it has a high social cost and a high emotional cost for the people involved as well.”

The SPVM said they would have more officers out on the roads and highways as well.

“There’s a lot of proms going right now,” said SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture. “Everyone is partying and we just want to make sure everyone is doing it safely.”

Thibodeau admitted there’s no real way to prevent all road accidents, but that officers do their best to enforce road safety laws.

“Our goal is to get to zero if we can make it,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re going to get there but we’re not going to stop trying.”