MONTREAL -- A police operation is underway in Pointe-Claire to arrest a man who threatened his neighbour with a bow and arrow.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said they received a call at 6:35 to report the incident on Hampton Garden Ave. Police said two neighbours were engaged in a conflict when one pointed the bow and arrow at the other. The suspect then walked back inside their home.

Brabant said the suspect had calmed down and police were attempting to proceed with their arrest.

Nobody was injured in the incident.