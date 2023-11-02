MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police operation underway at Longueuil high school

    Longueuil police cruisers are parked near the Ecole secondaire Gerard-Filion on Cure-Poirier Boulevard West on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: X/@PoliceSPAL) Longueuil police cruisers are parked near the Ecole secondaire Gerard-Filion on Cure-Poirier Boulevard West on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (Source: X/@PoliceSPAL)

    Police say they are responding to a "threat" at a high school on Montreal's South Shore Thursday morning.

    Longueuil police (SPAL) said officers were deployed to École secondaire Gérard-Filion on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West at 11:15 a.m.

    Police said in a post on social media that they are on site on a preventative basis "in connection with threatening language that may have been uttered" and that the school is on lockdown while officers verify the threat. 

    Parents who have children at the school are being asked not to attend the school while the operation is ongoing. Police are asking them to call 450-463-7100 (extension 2610 or 4872) for more information.

    This is a developing story that will be updated.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News