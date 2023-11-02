Police operation underway at Longueuil high school

Police say they are responding to a "threat" at a high school on Montreal's South Shore Thursday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said officers were deployed to École secondaire Gérard-Filion on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West at 11:15 a.m.

Police said in a post on social media that they are on site on a preventative basis "in connection with threatening language that may have been uttered" and that the school is on lockdown while officers verify the threat.

Parents who have children at the school are being asked not to attend the school while the operation is ongoing. Police are asking them to call 450-463-7100 (extension 2610 or 4872) for more information.

— Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) November 2, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated.