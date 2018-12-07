

CTV Montreal





Service is resuming on the orange and blue lines after it was halted Friday afternoon for a police operation at Jean-Talon metro.

Montreal police confirmed at 3 p.m. Friday that officers were investigating threatening comments made by an individual, adding that “there is nothing to report at this time.”

There was a shutdown on the orange line between Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa as well as on the length of the blue line, though service has gradually resumed.



There are no stops, however, at Jean-Talon station for now.





