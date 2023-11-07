MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police operation ends at Montreal high school with no arrests

    A Montreal police operation is underway at Chomedey-de Maisonneuve High School in the city's east end. (Credit: Simon Fournier) A Montreal police operation is underway at Chomedey-de Maisonneuve High School in the city's east end. (Credit: Simon Fournier)

    A Montreal police (SPVM) operation has ended at Chomedey-de Maisonneuve High School in the city's east end.

    No arrests have been made.

    Police say they received a 911 call at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday about a student who claims they saw a man putting an item that could resemble a gun into a backpack.

    Officers entered the school to investigate, but no lockdown was put in place. Police say they did not discover any weapons at the school.

