MONTREAL -- Several dozen people were escorted by police out of the Montreal headquarters of video-game company Ubisoft during a major police operation Friday afternoon that is currently still underway.

As of 4:45 p.m., police would not confirm the nature of the event, saying it's not yet over -- but did say that no threat has been identified and there have been no injuries.



Police first arrived around 1:30 p.m. in response to a 911 call and said that "specialized SPVM officers are on site inspecting the premises."

The scene was unfolding at the company office, a multi-storey building at the corner of St. Laurent Blvd. and St. Viateur St. in the Mile End neighbourhood.

At that time, police officers secured a perimeter in the area. At about 2:35 p.m., an armoured SWAT truck showed up, along with a police bus.



image: CTV Montreal/Luca Caruso-Moro

A Ubisoft employee told CTV News that in a company memo, employees at the office were asked to hide in an area that locks, to put their phones on silent, and to keep quiet.

Police said at about 3:30 that no injuries had been reported, and soon after, they said that no threat has been identified "for now."

No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building. #SPVM https://t.co/7g7eHU2B1T — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Also around 3:30 p.m., employees began to be escorted out in groups of about two to three dozen, each group forming a line with tactical police at the front and end of the line.



Police were seen on the roof and people were spotted with their hands up as they left the roof, one by one.

They came out of a front door in the building and were walked up St. Laurent to another location. Many were taken to a police bus to warm up.



“Right now, the operation is still going on. We had some evacuations and the people who were evacuated were welcomed into some buses. They will be able to meet with some social workers that are on the scene to meet with them if they need to,” said Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois. “We don’t have any confirmation on the nature of the event but we are still working to secure the place.”

About six groups have so far been escorted out, all of them seeming calm and relaxed, with people walking slowly. Police confirmed they are offering psychological services to the people involved in the incident.

Mon équipe est en communication étroite avec le @SPVM et nous surveillons la situation de près. Nous invitons les Montréalais•es à éviter le secteur du Mile-End. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 13, 2020

Aside from police vehicles, several ambulances are parked at the site.

A helicopter was also hovering, but the news station TVA Nouvelles posted on Twitter that it had sent its own helicopter to gather footage from the roof of the building.

That footage, according to photos the news outlet posted on Twitter, showed dozens of people standing on the roof of the Ubisoft building, but looking calm.

Police later asked media to avoid sharing any images of people on the roof of the building.





image: CTV Montreal/Luca Caruso-Moro



Both the SPVM and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante used social media to ask the public to avoid the area.

It's unclear how many of the people inside the building are Ubisoft employees, since other companies also use space inside the same building.

There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020

Hugo Lefèvre, who works at Ubisoft, told The Canadian Press that he had just finished dinner when a rumour started to spread in the building that there was a potential hostage situation in the building.

At first he thought it might have been a hoax, but then he was greeted at the door by armed police.



He said he had been in contact with colleagues inside the building, who were safe and with police officers.

--with files from Andrew Brennan and Angela MacKenzie of CTV News Montreal and from The Canadian Press