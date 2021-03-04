LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- Longueuil city Police (SPAL) officers met with citizens of the area around Beliveau Boulevard this week, not far from Pierre-Boucher Hospital, after a shooting caused concern in the area.

Around midnight on Monday, a 24-year-old man reportedly fired a gun at another individual.

The SPAL reports that the targeted individual was an acquaintance of the suspect.

There were no injuries in the shooting. The suspect was quickly located and the police proceeded to arrest him and seize evidence.

Nevertheless, the SPAL said it is aware that this type of event can increase the feeling of insecurity among citizens.

@PoliceSPAL a rencontré plusieurs citoyens dans le secteur où des coups de feu avaient été entendus lundi lors d’un incident isolé entre 2 individus. Si besoin, contactez : #CentredecriseAccès : 450-679-8689

(https://t.co/OlqAeg1y2w)

#CLSCSimonneMonetChartrand : 450-463-2850

This is why officers from the Prevention, Vigilance and Community Relations Section were called upon to meet with citizens; in particular, they suggested that they contact community services in the region if the need arose.

Last fall, after a series of shootings in northeastern Montreal, police (SPVM) announced a stronger police presence and that police officers from different units would be more visible on the streets in order to reassure the population.

Even though the shooting earlier this week in Longueuil led to an arrest, the police investigation continues. People who have information or images related to this event are asked to contact the police.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021.