Police on Montreal's South Shore discovered a dead body bearing traces of violence in a park
Published Saturday, January 30, 2021 1:00PM EST
Longueuil police (file)
MONTREAL -- Police on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating after a dead man was discovered in a park Saturday morning.
Longueuil police (SPAL) report that the man, whose age is unknown, was discovered at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park.
"This is suspicious death because the body bears traces of violence," police posted on its Twitter page.
A security perimeter has been erected.
The police investigation is ongoing.
-- this is a developing story that will be updated.