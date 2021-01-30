MONTREAL -- Police on the South Shore of Montreal are investigating after a dead man was discovered in a park Saturday morning.

Longueuil police (SPAL) report that the man, whose age is unknown, was discovered at 10:30 a.m. in Michel-Chartrand Park.

"This is suspicious death because the body bears marks of violence," police posted on its Twitter page.

Un homme dont l'âge est inconnu pour l'instant a été retrouvé sans vie ce matin vers 10h30 dans le parc Michel-Chartrand. Il s'agit d'une mort suspecte car le corps porte des traces de violence. Un large périmètre de sécurité a été érigé afin de protéger la scène. — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) January 30, 2021

SPAL spokesperson Melanie Mercille said police are advising residents to avoid the park particularly the entrance on Jean-Paul-Vincent Blvd. at Chemin du Lac.

"We ask people to not come to the park because a large perimetre is established," said Mercille.

The police investigation is ongoing.

"For now we don't have any suspects and we don't have any witnesses," said Mercille.

Mercille added that anyone with information on the man's death are invited to call 911.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.