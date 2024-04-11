Police on Montreal's South Shore asking for public's help in locating missing teen girl

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl who was last seen on the weekend.

Livia Letourneau is 15 years old, around 5'4" and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and a nose piercing.

She was last seen in Longueuil on Sunday, and police say they "have reason to fear for her safety."

"She is travelling on foot and could be in the Longueuil, Montreal, Laval and Châteauguay areas," said Longueuil police (SPAL).

Anyone who sees Letourneau is asked to call 911 immediately.