

CTV Montreal staff





Two Montreal police officers were in the right place at the right time to arrest a would-be bank robber on Wednesday.

According to police, a 46-year-old man walked into a bank at the corner of St-Hubert and Beaubien at 2:50 p.m. The man allegedly went to a cashier, saying he had a weapon and demanding money.

The teller gave the man cash and he then fled.

A witness flagged down two police officers who were outside the bank, who pursued the suspect on foot and managed to arrest him. Police said they found a weapon on the suspect but wouldn’t specify the weapon’s nature.

Police said the suspect would be interviewed by police before the case would be turned over to the Crown prosecutor.