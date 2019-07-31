Featured Video
Police officers thwart would-be armed bank robber
CTV Montreal staff
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 8:39PM EDT
Two Montreal police officers were in the right place at the right time to arrest a would-be bank robber on Wednesday.
According to police, a 46-year-old man walked into a bank at the corner of St-Hubert and Beaubien at 2:50 p.m. The man allegedly went to a cashier, saying he had a weapon and demanding money.
The teller gave the man cash and he then fled.
A witness flagged down two police officers who were outside the bank, who pursued the suspect on foot and managed to arrest him. Police said they found a weapon on the suspect but wouldn’t specify the weapon’s nature.
Police said the suspect would be interviewed by police before the case would be turned over to the Crown prosecutor.
