

The Canadian Press





Sureté du Quebec police officers believe they have found the body of a septuagenarian missing for a week in the Eastern Townships.

The body was discovered Sunday afternoon in Stanstead.

Garry Ellis, 70, was last seen on August 6, in the same area.

SQ spokesman Stephane Tremblay said it was too early to say anything about a possible cause of death.

An investigation has been opened.