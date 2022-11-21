Police officer's cruiser stolen in Laval, recovered in Montreal

A woman allegedly stole a Laval police officer's cruiser before abandoning the vehicle in Montreal.

Laval police say around 10 a.m. a solo officer responded to a "woman in need" near the Pont-Viau neighbourhood and "for reasons that are still unclear" she was able to take control of the cruiser, said Erika Landry, a police spokesperson.

Officers were able to recover the car near the Henri-Bourassa metro station in Montreal, just across the Rivière-des-Prairies. The woman was arrested and is scheduled to meet with investigators later on Monday.

There were no injuries reported and the incident was still under investigation late Monday afternoon.