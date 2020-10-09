MONTREAL -- Police and firefighters were called to the scene of a blaze at a beauty salon and tattoo parlour Thursday night that is owned by a Laval police officer who refused to wear a mask and is being investigated by the force.

According to Terrebonne police, around 11:22 p.m., officers and firefighters arrived at Academie Beaute Maudite at 2700 des Entreprises Blvd. in Terrebonne, north of Montreal.

The business is owned by Maxime Ouimet, the Laval police officer who has publicly decried the health measures put in place by Francois Legault's government and refused to wear a mask. Laval police have opened an internal investigation.

Once crews had put out the fire, inspectors noticed that the front window of Academie Beaute Maudite had been smashed and transferred the file to police.

No one was injured in the blaze, and the fire triggered the sprinkler system in the business confining the damage to the one location's interior.