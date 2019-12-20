MONTREAL -- Police north of Montreal are reaching out to the public in hopes of tracking down more victims of a man who they allege is a serial sex offender.

The inter-municipal force that polices Terrebonne, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines and Bois-des-Filion on the North Shore of Montreal alleges that Cody Lebeault-Chauvette committed several sex-related crimes between May 30 and Oct. 25 of this year.

Investigators say Lebeault-Chauvette preyed on girls and women between the age of 13 and 49 who he approached as they walked on the street. They allege he drove a grey 2005 Dodge SX 2.0, a white 2009 Honda CR-V or a black 2000 Toyota Echo to follow, track and approach his victims.

On Friday, Lebeault-Chauvette appeared in court in Laval to be charged with multiple counts of exhibitionism, indecent acts and soliciting sexual services.

Lebeault-Chauvette, a 25-year-old from Terrebonne, remains behind bars.

Investigators believe Lebeault-Chauvette has more victims, most likely on the North Shore.

They are asking anyone who believes they were one of his victims, or know anyone who might be, to contact them at 450-471-4121 or, if they would prefer to leave information anonymously and confidentially, to call their Echec du crime line at 1-800-711-1800 and mention file TRB-191025-020.